VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is familiar with allegations on possible use of Western weapons by Kiev in breakaway parts of the Donbas region, and will include those observations in its daily reports, the mission told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Natalya Nikonorova, said in an interview to Sputnik that Kiev had used NATO arms in eastern Ukraine, in particular in the DPR-controlled locality of Olenivka.

"The SMM is aware of these allegations. Mission observations, if any, will be reflected in SMM public reports available on the OSCE website in three languages," the mission said.

The OSCE SMM was set up in March 2014 to observe the situation in Ukraine and provide regular reports in an impartial and objective way and to contribute to the dialogue between all the parties of the conflict.

The conflict in Donbas between Kiev and the two breakaway republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements negotiated by the Normandy group in February 2015 have not been observed so far, and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.