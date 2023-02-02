UrduPoint.com

OSCE Monitoring Mission Employees Helped Kiev By Withholding Information - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

OSCE Monitoring Mission Employees Helped Kiev by Withholding Information - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russia is currently verifying reports that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (SMM) helped Kiev in preparation of violent actions against civilians by withholding information about the real situation on the ground, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We are now verifying information that has surfaced in recent months in the course of a special military operation that gives reason to suspect that some members of the SMM were not just withholding information about the real situation, but were in fact assisting the Ukrainian regime in preparing and conducting violent actions against civilians," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev

Recent Stories

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Hold ..

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Holding to debut in Dubai real est ..

14 minutes ago
 Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

2 hours ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

2 hours ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

3 hours ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.