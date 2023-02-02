OSCE Monitoring Mission Employees Helped Kiev by Withholding Information - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russia is currently verifying reports that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (SMM) helped Kiev in preparation of violent actions against civilians by withholding information about the real situation on the ground, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We are now verifying information that has surfaced in recent months in the course of a special military operation that gives reason to suspect that some members of the SMM were not just withholding information about the real situation, but were in fact assisting the Ukrainian regime in preparing and conducting violent actions against civilians," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.