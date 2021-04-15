UrduPoint.com
OSCE Monitoring Mission Expands Use Of Drones, Cameras Amid Donbas Escalation

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

OSCE Monitoring Mission Expands Use of Drones, Cameras Amid Donbas Escalation

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) has expanded its deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and monitoring equipment in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas amid rising tensions and increased military activity on the line of contact, the mission told Sputnik.

"The Mission has adapted its operational posture in response to risks posed both by the sides and COVID-19, and has enhanced its use of technical monitoring means, including unmanned aerial vehicles and cameras," the mission stated.

However, according to the SMM, its monitoring drones have been recently subject to targeted attacks from the non-government-controlled areas.

"Of particular note in recent weeks has been the targeting of SMM UAVs," the mission stated, reporting a total loss of 10 drones in 2020.

The SMM noted that from March 22 to April 4, its unmanned aerial vehicles were targeted three times by small-arms fire, which resulted in the loss of one mini-UAV, and once by heavy-machine-gun fire, all in non-government-controlled areas.

The drones were also the focus of intense jamming.

"The Mission's UAVs experienced signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming on 63 occasions, including 18 cases when long-range UAVs were targeted, while flying on both sides of the contact line, resulting in the loss of one mini-UAV," it said.

On March 31, the OSCE participating states unanimously approved the SMM's mandate extension until 2022. The mission will continue with its duties of "facilitating localized ceasefires to enable repairs and maintenance to essential infrastructure, and monitoring ceasefire adherence."

Despite the Minsk peace agreements signed by the sides to the conflict, ceasefire violations continue in eastern Ukraine. According to the UN data, the death toll from the military action in Donbas since 2014 has been estimated at about 13,000 people.

Moscow has condemned the violence in Donbas on multiple occasions. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened several criminal cases against the Ukrainian security forces over shelling of Donbas over recent days.

