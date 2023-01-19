UrduPoint.com

OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid Information On Situation In Donbas - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Russia is checking information that some employees of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (SMM) helped Kiev in the preparation of military actions against civilians by hiding facts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russia is checking information that some employees of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (SMM) helped Kiev in the preparation of military actions against civilians by hiding facts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The mission worked blatantly, not in an unbiased manner.

It worked in favor of the version of events that the Ukrainian leadership carefully made public. And in a number of cases the mission hid information about the real state of affairs," Lavrov said.

The Russian minister added that Russian authorities are currently verifying the reports that give reason to suspect that some employees of the OSCE SMM also helped Kiev in preparing for military actions against the civilian population.

