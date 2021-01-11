UrduPoint.com
OSCE Monitoring Mission Says Kyrgyz Presidential Vote In Line With Basic Legal Standards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

OSCE Monitoring Mission Says Kyrgyz Presidential Vote in Line With Basic Legal Standards

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday that the early presidential election in Kyrgyzstan was conducted in compliance with the basic legal standards.

According to preliminary data of the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission, Sadyr Japarov is leading with 79.2 percent of the vote.

"We found that the legal framework allowed for a competitive election and fundamental freedoms were generally respected. The campaign, however, was dominated by one candidate who benefited from disproportionate finance means and ... administrative resources, resulting in uneven playing fields," OSCE Special Co-ordinator Peter Juel-Jensen said at a press conference, stressing that the vote was held amid a political crisis.

