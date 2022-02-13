UrduPoint.com

OSCE Monitoring Mission To Continue Work In Ukraine Uninterrupted - Secretary General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 09:20 PM

OSCE Monitoring Mission to Continue Work in Ukraine Uninterrupted - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) special monitoring mission in Ukraine (SMM) will continue operations without disruptions, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid said on Sunday.

"Very grateful for the exceptional work of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission & office of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in #Ukraine. They will continue to fulfil their mandates, without interruption," Schmid said on Twitter.

According to reports, citing officials, the United States and the United Kingdom plan to withdraw their representatives from the SMM, fearing escalation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Twitter United Kingdom United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

50 minutes ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

51 minutes ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

1 hour ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>