OSCE Monitoring Mission to Continue Work in Ukraine Uninterrupted - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) special monitoring mission in Ukraine (SMM) will continue operations without disruptions, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid said on Sunday.

"Very grateful for the exceptional work of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission & office of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in #Ukraine. They will continue to fulfil their mandates, without interruption," Schmid said on Twitter.

According to reports, citing officials, the United States and the United Kingdom plan to withdraw their representatives from the SMM, fearing escalation in Ukraine.