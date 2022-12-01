UrduPoint.com

OSCE Monitoring Mission Took Side Of Kiev In Ukraine Conflict - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine took Kiev's side, while working in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Of course, the OSCE special monitoring mission in Ukraine contributed to discrediting OSCE's work in Ukraine, which, in gross violation of its mandate, did not respond to the daily violations of the Minsk agreements by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The OSCE mission essentially sided with the Kiev regime," Lavrov told a briefing.

The minister added that after the closure of the mission it was revealed that its officials cooperated with Western special services were revealed.

