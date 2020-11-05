OSCE Monitors Say US Media Ignored Third-Party Presidential Candidates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) OSCE observation mission to US general elections said in preliminary findings on Wednesday that the country's mainstream media largely ignored presidential candidates other than the Republican incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"The findings... revealed the clear dominance of the two main parties and their candidates. Third-party candidates were largely ignored by the major broadcast media and also reported problems with access to local media," observers said in a statement.

Other than that, OSCE gave high grades to US elections coverage, which was "extensive and vibrant."

"Overall, freedom of expression was respected with a wide range of election-related information available, thus enabling voters to make an informed choice," the statement said.

National media focused primarily on the presidential campaign, whereas reporting on congressional races was more visible in local media, according to OSCE.