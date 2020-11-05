UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Monitors Say US Media Ignored Third-Party Presidential Candidates

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 02:20 AM

OSCE Monitors Say US Media Ignored Third-Party Presidential Candidates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) OSCE observation mission to US general elections said in preliminary findings on Wednesday that the country's mainstream media largely ignored presidential candidates other than the Republican incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"The findings... revealed the clear dominance of the two main parties and their candidates. Third-party candidates were largely ignored by the major broadcast media and also reported problems with access to local  media," observers said in a statement.

Other than that, OSCE gave high grades to US elections coverage, which was "extensive and vibrant."

"Overall, freedom of expression was respected with a wide range of election-related information available, thus enabling voters to make an informed choice," the statement said.

National media focused  primarily on the  presidential  campaign, whereas  reporting on congressional races was more visible in local media, according to OSCE.

Related Topics

Trump Media

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

3 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

2 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

2 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

2 hours ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

2 hours ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.