UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Not Sending Monitors To Belarusian Presidential Election Due To Absence Of Invitation

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:58 PM

OSCE Not Sending Monitors to Belarusian Presidential Election Due to Absence of Invitation

The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Wednesday it would not send a monitoring mission to the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for August 9, as it had not received any invitation from the Belarusian authorities

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Wednesday it would not send a monitoring mission to the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for August 9, as it had not received any invitation from the Belarusian authorities.

"The director of the OSCE ODIHR has told the Belarusian Foreign Ministry that the ODIHR cannot monitor the election due to absence of invitation to monitor the upcoming presidential election," the office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Election Europe Belarus August From

Recent Stories

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

10 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

41 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

44 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

59 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.