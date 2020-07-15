OSCE Not Sending Monitors to Belarusian Presidential Election Due to Absence of Invitation

The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Wednesday it would not send a monitoring mission to the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for August 9, as it had not received any invitation from the Belarusian authorities

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Wednesday it would not send a monitoring mission to the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for August 9, as it had not received any invitation from the Belarusian authorities.

"The director of the OSCE ODIHR has told the Belarusian Foreign Ministry that the ODIHR cannot monitor the election due to absence of invitation to monitor the upcoming presidential election," the office said in a statement.