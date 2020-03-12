OSCE Notes Significant Increase in Donbas Conflict Death Toll in 2 Weeks

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in­-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group Heidi Grau said the number of deaths of the conflict in Donbas had significantly increased in the past two weeks.

"The growing tension on the contact line and the significant increase in the number of deaths are alarming. Over the past two weeks their number has reached nine, which is more than one third of civilian casualties this year. This is absolutely unacceptable," Grau told reporters in Minsk after a regular round of talks on settlement in eastern Ukraine.

"Once again, I urge the parties to abide by the commitments to a complete ceasefire," she said.