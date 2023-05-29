OSCE Observers Believe Turkish Voters Had Opportunity to Choose Between Real Alternatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The observers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) believe Turkey's presidential election gave citizens a choice between real alternatives, the OSCE said on Monday.

"The second round of Türkiye's presidential election was well run and gave voters the opportunity to choose between real political alternatives, but was characterized by increasingly inflammatory and discriminatory language during the campaign period.

Media bias and ongoing restrictions to freedom of expression created an unlevel playing field, and contributed to an unjustified advantage of the incumbent, international observers said in a statement today," the OSCE's statement said.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. Final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.