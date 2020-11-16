UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Observers Note Intolerant Rhetoric During Presidential Runoff In Moldova

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:26 PM

OSCE Observers Note Intolerant Rhetoric During Presidential Runoff in Moldova

International observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) saw "intolerant rhetoric" during the second round of the presidential election in Moldova, saying it had a polarizing effect on society, Corien Jonker, the head of the limited election observation mission from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) International observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) saw "intolerant rhetoric" during the second round of the presidential election in Moldova, saying it had a polarizing effect on society, Corien Jonker, the head of the limited election observation mission from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), said on Monday.

On Sunday, the second round of the presidential elections was held in Moldova, in which the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the runoff were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Maia Sandu, the ex-prime minister. According to the Central Election Commission data, after 100 percent of the protocols have been processed, Sandu is leading with 57.75 percent of votes and Dodon scored 42.25 percent.

"We saw the intolerant rhetoric increasingly becoming a campaign topic in itself.

It had a polarizing effect and damaged public respect for the country's political leaders," Jonker said, as quoted in a press release by the OSCE.

According to the ODIHR mission head, the campaign was more negative and divisive compared to the first round, as the opponents exchanged outspoken personal attacks.

"The intolerant and divisive rhetoric fed into campaign materials widely broadcast and circulated across social networks. Allegations of undue influence on public officials and voters and concerns over possible vote-buying continued across both rounds, while corruption, the role of the diaspora, and the country's future geopolitical orientation were the dominant topics ahead of the run-off," the press release added.

The ODIHR observation mission, including 10 experts based in Chisinau and 22 long-term observers around Moldova, started its assessment work on September 23.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Europe Election Commission Of Pakistan Chisinau Moldova September Sunday From

Recent Stories

Imperious Djokovic sweeps aside Schwartzman at ATP ..

6 seconds ago

German Foreign Minister Urges Int'l Community to P ..

7 seconds ago

EU warns 'extremely late' for post-Brexit deal

10 seconds ago

Abkhazia Seeking to Urge Georgia to Sign Non-Use o ..

12 seconds ago

More efforts needed to control increasing breast c ..

6 minutes ago

Beautification works underway in city: Administrat ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.