OSCE Observers Say Counting of Votes in US Election Ongoing, Observation Will Not End Yet

Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observer mission will remain in the United States to closely monitor developments as the counting of votes in several states is ongoing, OSCE special coordinator Michael Georg Link said in a news conference on Wednesday.

"Since the counting of the votes is ongoing, as we speak here, also our observation will not end with this press conference. Our teams and experts will stay in the country and we will be closely following all of the rest of the process in the future," Link said.

Link said the US elections were well-managed, but underscored that campaign rhetoric fueled tensions in the United States.

