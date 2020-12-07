(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The parliamentary elections in Romania were well organized despite the spike in COVID-19 cases, weakened however by the uncertainty caused by hasty amendments to the electoral law, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said in a statement on Monday.

In September, the Moldovan parliament adopted amendments to the electoral legislation to regulate a number of issues including voting abroad, campaign financing, candidate registration and lower-level election administration.

"Romania's parliamentary elections were well run in adverse circumstances amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, but the late adoption of legislative amendments and some important regulations created uncertainty," the statement read.

Marianne Mikko, the head of ODIHR special election assessment mission, described the amendments as "a complex and inconsistent legal framework covering different elections" that has created "uncertainty about procedures and requirements."

"Adopting a unified election code would be a big step forward for Romania in improving its election process," Mikko added.

ODIHR described the campaign as "anaemic," citing the pandemic and "political fatigue" from holding a fourth election in 18 months.

The ODIHR observer mission has been in Romania since November 12.

Romania held elections to its bicameral parliament on Sunday. According to preliminary results with 95 percent of ballots processed, the opposition Social Democratic Party comes in the lead.