UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Observers Say Romania's Parliamentary Elections Well Managed Despite COVID-19 Risks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:32 PM

OSCE Observers Say Romania's Parliamentary Elections Well Managed Despite COVID-19 Risks

The parliamentary elections in Romania were well organized despite the spike in COVID-19 cases, weakened however by the uncertainty caused by hasty amendments to the electoral law, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The parliamentary elections in Romania were well organized despite the spike in COVID-19 cases, weakened however by the uncertainty caused by hasty amendments to the electoral law, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said in a statement on Monday.

In September, the Moldovan parliament adopted amendments to the electoral legislation to regulate a number of issues including voting abroad, campaign financing, candidate registration and lower-level election administration.

"Romania's parliamentary elections were well run in adverse circumstances amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, but the late adoption of legislative amendments and some important regulations created uncertainty," the statement read.

Marianne Mikko, the head of ODIHR special election assessment mission, described the amendments as "a complex and inconsistent legal framework covering different elections" that has created "uncertainty about procedures and requirements."

"Adopting a unified election code would be a big step forward for Romania in improving its election process," Mikko added.

ODIHR described the campaign as "anaemic," citing the pandemic and "political fatigue" from holding a fourth election in 18 months.

The ODIHR observer mission has been in Romania since November 12.

Romania held elections to its bicameral parliament on Sunday. According to preliminary results with 95 percent of ballots processed, the opposition Social Democratic Party comes in the lead.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Lead Romania September November Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Police raided Sheesha center, 11 held

1 minute ago

Shibli asks opposition to remain contented with th ..

1 minute ago

Kabul Says Number of Released Taliban Prisoners De ..

1 minute ago

ASPIRE partners with XPRIZE &quot;Feed the Next Bi ..

34 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority signs partnership agre ..

34 minutes ago

9th Political Awareness Forum for University Stude ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.