OSCE Observers Says Belarus' General Elections Showed 'Lack Of Respect' For Democracy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:45 PM

OSCE Observers Says Belarus' General Elections Showed 'Lack of Respect' for Democracy

Observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday that Belarus' parliamentary elections did not follow important democratic practice standards, and showed an overall "lack of respect" for democratic principles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday that Belarus' parliamentary elections did not follow important democratic practice standards, and showed an overall "lack of respect" for democratic principles.

"These elections have demonstrated an overall lack of respect for democratic commitments," the mission's head, Margareta Cederfelt, said, adding that the mission believed that due to restrictive government measures, many opposition candidates were prevented from running in the elections.

A representative from the Council of Europe said the mission was disappointed that Belarus did not follow recommendations that OSCE had made in 2016 in regard to adhering to international electoral standards, adding that the council believed that electoral law in Belarus should be changed.

Among the mission's concerns were that ballot box sealing was inadequate and the ballot counting was not transparent.

Concerns will be documented in a full report to be published in January, the mission said.

