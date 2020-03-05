UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE ODIHR Offers 32 Recommendations To Belarus On Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:20 AM

OSCE ODIHR Offers 32 Recommendations to Belarus on Elections

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has published a final report on monitoring the parliamentary elections in Belarus, which took place in November 2019, and made 32 recommendations on improving the electoral process, the organization said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Elections to the lower house of parliament were held in Belarus on November 17. A total of 110 lawmakers were elected, opposition representatives did not make it to the new parliament. Following the elections, OSCE observers said that they did not meet democratic standards, and also noted a violation of the fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the country's constitution.

"Following the early parliamentary elections in Belarus on 17 November 2019, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has published its final report.

The report offers 32 recommendations to improve the conduct of elections and increase the transparency of and public confidence in the electoral process," the OSCE ODIHR said.

The recommendations include a comprehensive review of the electoral legal framework to address prior ODIHR recommendations, including on the composition of election commissions, candidacy rights, observers' rights, and safeguards for voting, counting and tabulation procedures, as well as implementation of clear and transparent procedures for counting ballots so that all present can verify that results are counted genuinely and reported honestly.

Related Topics

Election Europe Parliament Belarus November 2019 All Opposition

Recent Stories

Gargash, UNRWA chief discuss joint cooperation

5 hours ago

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

6 hours ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

6 hours ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

6 hours ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

6 hours ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.