OSCE ODIHR Says Will Not Send Observers For Russian Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), a part of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said on Wednesday that it will not send observers to Russia to monitor parliamentary elections in September due to limitations on the number of observers.

"We very much regret that our observation of the forthcoming elections in Russia will not be possible," ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci said, as quoted by the OSCE's statement, adding that the "insistence of the Russian authorities on limiting the number of observers" nade "today's step unavoidable."