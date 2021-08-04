UrduPoint.com

OSCE ODIHR Says Will Not Send Observers For Russian Parliamentary Elections

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:08 PM

OSCE ODIHR Says Will Not Send Observers For Russian Parliamentary Elections

The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), a part of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said on Wednesday that it will not send observers to Russia to monitor parliamentary elections in September due to limitations on the number of observers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), a part of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said on Wednesday that it will not send observers to Russia to monitor parliamentary elections in September due to limitations on the number of observers.

"We very much regret that our observation of the forthcoming elections in Russia will not be possible," ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci said, as quoted by the OSCE's statement, adding that the "insistence of the Russian authorities on limiting the number of observers" nade "today's step unavoidable."

Related Topics

Russia Europe September

Recent Stories

Repair of Consumer Goods Could Create Over 450,000 ..

Repair of Consumer Goods Could Create Over 450,000 Green Jobs in UK - Report

31 seconds ago
 Half of US Small Businesses Plan to Require Employ ..

Half of US Small Businesses Plan to Require Employee Coronavirus Vaccinations - ..

32 seconds ago
 IGP pays tribute to police martyrs

IGP pays tribute to police martyrs

34 seconds ago
 Pakistan, India to face each other in an Olympic e ..

Pakistan, India to face each other in an Olympic event final after 53 years

35 seconds ago
 Chief Minister pays tributes to police martyrs

Chief Minister pays tributes to police martyrs

4 minutes ago
 Belarus Says Migrant Found Dying on Lithuania Bord ..

Belarus Says Migrant Found Dying on Lithuania Border From Iraq

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.