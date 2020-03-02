UrduPoint.com
OSCE Official Condemns Far Right Attacks On Reporters Covering Migrant Crisis In Greece

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:45 PM

OSCE Official Condemns Far Right Attacks on Reporters Covering Migrant Crisis in Greece

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir on Monday decried the attacks on journalists by the far-right Golden Dawn party while they were reporting the ongoing migrant crisis in Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir on Monday decried the attacks on journalists by the far-right Golden Dawn party while they were reporting the ongoing migrant crisis in Greece.

"I condemn yesterday's attack, allegedly by Golden Dawn members, on journalists, including from @DerSPIEGEL and @Francetele, while reporting on the refugee crisis in #Greece. I call on the authorities to guarantee the safety of journalists covering this new refugee crisis," Desir tweeted.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country had opened its borders to Europe for Syrian refugees, citing the lack of promised assistance as the reason. Since then, thousands of migrants have been trying to cross the Turkey-Greece border to enter Europe.

