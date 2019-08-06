UrduPoint.com
OSCE Official Welcomes Imprisonment Of US Man Over CNN Mail Bombs

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:48 PM

OSCE Official Welcomes Imprisonment of US Man Over CNN Mail Bombs

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir welcomed on Tuesday the court ruling to sentence Cesar Sayoc, a US national behind mailing bombs to CNN and several prominent politicians last year, to 20 years in prison

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir welcomed on Tuesday the court ruling to sentence Cesar Sayoc, a US national behind mailing bombs to CNN and several prominent politicians last year, to 20 years in prison.

Sayoc, 57, has been in custody since October and in March pleaded guilty to sending 16 packages with explosives to the CNN New York office and a number of prominent individuals with liberal political views, including former President Barack Obama, former State Secretary Hillary Clinton, and actor Robert De Niro. On Monday, he was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

"I welcome the sentencing to 20 years in prison of the man responsible for sending explosive devices to CNN offices and political figures last year in USA.

This sends clear signal that threats against journalists will not be tolerated and that media freedom needs to be protected," Harlem posted on Twitter.

In October 2018, the CNN office at Time Warner Center in New York was evacuated after a suspicious package with pipes and wires was discovered there. According to reports, it was addressed specifically to former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan and contained explosives similar in nature to those sent to Obama, Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire George Soros and others.

