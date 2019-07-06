The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's Committee on Political Affairs and Security on Saturday rejected a Russian-introduced amendment envisaging the toning down of anti-Russian wording of a resolution on eastern Ukraine and Crimea

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly 's Committee on Political Affairs and Security on Saturday rejected a Russian-introduced amendment envisaging the toning down of anti-Russian wording of a resolution on eastern Ukraine and Crimea.

On Friday, the committee started considering the resolution calling for cessation of the hostilities in eastern Ukraine, complete withdrawal of weapons by both parties to the conflict, ending the use of anti-personnel mines and intensifying efforts in mine clearance. Moreover, the resolution urges to ensure "de-occupation" of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and withdrawal of Russian troops from "Ukrainian territory."

The head of the Russian lower house's International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky, earlier noted that this resolution would likely be adopted by the committee, but the Russian delegation would try to soften its language through proposing amendments.

Russia's amendment implied deleting from the resolution a piece of text on Crimea's de-occupation, preserving only a call for halting hostilities in eastern Ukraine. Additionally, the Russian delegation opposed the fact that Russia is referred to as a party to the Minsk Accords, being, in fact, a guarantor of implementation of the agreements.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side insisted on the initial wording.

Meanwhile, the committee approved an amendment providing for shifting responsibility for suspension of the Russia-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty to Moscow, to a resolution calling for both parties to settle disagreements around the treaty in a peaceful way.