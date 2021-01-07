OSCE PA Condemns Violence in US Capitol Building, Urges Respect for Democratic Processes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) has condemned the Wednesday violence in the US Capitol building in Washington, DC and called for respect for democratic processes.

"In response to clashes in and around the United States Capitol building in Washington, DC, the leaders of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's recent election observation mission in the United States and OSCE PA President Peter Lord Bowness condemned the violence and urged respect for democratic processes. They also expressed appreciation for members of Congress and other political leaders, including those in the incumbent President's party, who have denounced the protest," the OSCE PA said in a statement.