UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE PA Condemns Violence In US Capitol Building, Urges Respect For Democratic Processes

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:30 AM

OSCE PA Condemns Violence in US Capitol Building, Urges Respect for Democratic Processes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) has condemned the Wednesday violence in the US Capitol building in Washington, DC and called for respect for democratic processes.

"In response to clashes in and around the United States Capitol building in Washington, DC, the leaders of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's recent election observation mission in the United States and OSCE PA President Peter Lord Bowness condemned the violence and urged respect for democratic processes. They also expressed appreciation for members of Congress and other political leaders, including those in the incumbent President's party, who have denounced the protest," the OSCE PA said in a statement.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Protest Europe Washington United States Congress

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

3 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

3 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

3 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

3 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

3 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.