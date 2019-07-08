OSCE PA President Must Be Invited to Clarify Situation With Russian Delegation - Volodin

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Monday OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli must be invited to address Russian lawmakers to clarify the situation with the Russian delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Monday OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli must be invited to address Russian lawmakers to clarify the situation with the Russian delegation.

"At the [State Duma] Council, we spoke about what form of discussion could be, everyone agreed that it was necessary to invite the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly president to report to our parliament, lawmakers, given that we are payers in the Parliamentary Assembly, we have the right," Volodin said.