UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE PA President Must Be Invited To Clarify Situation With Russian Delegation - Volodin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

OSCE PA President Must Be Invited to Clarify Situation With Russian Delegation - Volodin

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Monday OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli must be invited to address Russian lawmakers to clarify the situation with the Russian delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Monday OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli must be invited to address Russian lawmakers to clarify the situation with the Russian delegation.

"At the [State Duma] Council, we spoke about what form of discussion could be, everyone agreed that it was necessary to invite the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly president to report to our parliament, lawmakers, given that we are payers in the Parliamentary Assembly, we have the right," Volodin said.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Parliament George

Recent Stories

Pakistan must own Kashmir liberation struggle: Mas ..

8 minutes ago

Railway made around 18pc increase in train fares: ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 08 July 2019

2 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses grief over Noor Hass ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Sees Diplomacy as Only Solution to Conflict i ..

2 minutes ago

Heavy Rains Displace Over 2,700 Rohingya Refugees ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.