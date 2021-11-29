UrduPoint.com

OSCE, PACE Observers Say Kyrgyz General Election Lack Meaningful Voter Engagement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:46 PM

The recent parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan have been competitive but without meaningful voter engagement, a joint international observation mission from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe said on Monday

Earlier in the day, supporters of Kyrgyz opposition parties that failed to enter the parliament after the Sunday elections demanded cancellation of the vote results and resignation of government and election committee members.

"The 28 November parliamentary elections were competitive but constitutional changes weakening parliament, subsequent extensive legislative changes to key aspects of the elections, a stifled campaign and overall voter disillusionment hindered meaningful engagement," the mission said in a statement, listing its preliminary conclusions.

The Sunday parliamentary vote in Kyrgyzstan was held under a new mixed electoral system where 54 seats were chosen through party lists and the remaining 36 seats were elected in district races.

The previous general election was held in Kyrgyzstan in October 2020 and was followed by mass unrest amid fraud concerns. The election results were annulled by the Central Electoral Commission and then-president of the republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned. President Sadyr Japarov, who took over, has pledged that all referendums and elections will be transparent under his rule.

