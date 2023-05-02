OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to Send Over 100 Observers to General Election in Turkey

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) said on Tuesday that it will engage over 100 observers to monitor Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

"More than 100 OSCE PA observers to deploy to Türkiye for 14 May elections ... Michael Georg Link (MP, Germany) (member of the parliament) has been appointed by the OSCE Chairman-in-Office as Special Co-ordinator and Farah Karimi (MP, Netherlands) will serve as Head of the OSCE PA delegation," the assembly said in a statement.

The OSCE PA observers will closely cooperate with their colleagues from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, according to the statement.

The observers will be briefed by election administrators, experts, political party and civil society representatives about the election process for two days before the vote, with preliminary conclusions expected to be presented by the mission on May 15, the assembly added.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered the main opponent of incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. Pre-election poll results are constantly changing and have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election. A runoff will be held if none of the candidates receives over 50% of the votes.

