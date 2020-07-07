UrduPoint.com
OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Will Not Send Observers To Belarus Presidential Vote- Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has told the Belarusian parliament that it will not send its observers to the presidential election, scheduled for August 9 in the republic, due to the epideomological situation, the head of the international affairs commission of the lower chamber of the Belarusian legislature said on Tuesday.

"I have already discussed it with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. We are certianly interested in inviting our colleagues, but the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has already said it will not be able to send observers.

This is due to the epideomological situation [the spreading of COVID-19]," Andrey Savinykh told reporters.

The lawmaker expressed hope that parliamentarians from the Commonwealth of Independent States would be able to come to Belarus to monitor the election.

Seven presidential hopefuls are now participating in the election race. On July 14, the Belarusian Central Election Commission will announce who is officially registered as candidates for presidency.

