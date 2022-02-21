Extraordinary meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council, requested by Ukraine, began in Vienna at 14:00 GMT on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Extraordinary meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council, requested by Ukraine, began in Vienna at 14:00 GMT on Monday.

On Sunday, Adam Halacinski, the Polish permanent representative to the OSCE, announced that Poland chairing the organization would convene an extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Council upon the request of Ukraine's mission on February 21.