UrduPoint.com

OSCE Permanent Council Convenes Extraordinary Meeting In Vienna At Ukraine's Request

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 08:23 PM

OSCE Permanent Council Convenes Extraordinary Meeting in Vienna at Ukraine's Request

Extraordinary meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council, requested by Ukraine, began in Vienna at 14:00 GMT on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Extraordinary meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council, requested by Ukraine, began in Vienna at 14:00 GMT on Monday.

On Sunday, Adam Halacinski, the Polish permanent representative to the OSCE, announced that Poland chairing the organization would convene an extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Council upon the request of Ukraine's mission on February 21.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Vienna Poland February Sunday

Recent Stories

BPS teachers demand service structure

BPS teachers demand service structure

25 seconds ago
 Donbas Population Facing Severe Economic Impact of ..

Donbas Population Facing Severe Economic Impact of Conflict in Region - Red Cros ..

26 seconds ago
 Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference t ..

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference till Mar 3

28 seconds ago
 Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $ ..

Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6 bn deal

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov says to meet with Blinken Thursday ..

Russia's Lavrov says to meet with Blinken Thursday

3 minutes ago
 'No prospects' for peace plan to end Ukraine confl ..

'No prospects' for peace plan to end Ukraine conflict: Putin

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>