OSCE Permanent Council to Convene on Tuesday to Discuss Karabakh Tensions - Chairmanship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will convene later on Tuesday to discuss the Armenian-Azerbaijani tensions, the Albanian OSCE Chairmanship said.

"A Special meeting of the @OSCE Permanent Council will convene today at 17:00 CET [16:00 GMT] to discuss recent developments in the #NagornoKarabakh conflict context," the Albanian OSCE Chairmanship wrote on Twitter.