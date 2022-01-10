OSCE Permanent Council to Discuss Unrest in Kazakhstan This Week - Polish Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The principal decision-making body of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will discuss the situation in Kazakhstan at a meeting in Vienna this week, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The principal decision-making body of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will discuss the situation in Kazakhstan at a meeting in Vienna this week, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Monday.

Poland took over the OSCE chairmanship on January 1.

"The Permanent Council's discussion will include, in addition to the security issues around Ukraine, Kazakhstan. The situation in Kazakhstan should and will be a subject of our discussions this week," Przydacz said in a Radio Poland broadcast.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will travel to Vienna as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, where he will present the priorities of Poland's chairmanship for the coming months, Przydacz said.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the early days of 2022, with residents of the western cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau protesting a twofold increase in the price of liquefied gas. The protests spilled over to other cities, including the former capital and largest city of Almaty, where looting, attacks on government buildings, and armed clashes with the police broke out.

In response, the Kazakh authorities declared a nationwide state of emergency until January 19 and launched an anti-terrorist operation. Almost 1,000 people were injured during the unrest, according to the United Nations.

Last Wednesday, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government and took over the Security Council, describing the situation in Kazakhstan as undermining national integrity. He officially requested the assistance of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in "overcoming the terrorist threat," which then sent collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan to normalize the situation. On Friday, Tokayev said that terrorists, which include foreigners, were stoking the insurgency, and vowed to eliminate those who would not lay down their arms.