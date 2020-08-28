UrduPoint.com
OSCE Permanent Council To Hold Special Meeting On Belarus On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

OSCE Permanent Council to Hold Special Meeting on Belarus on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is set to hold a special meeting on the situation in Belarus on Friday, August 28.

According to the organization, the meeting will take place at 10 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT ) at the Hofburg palace in Vienna.

The OSCE chairperson-in-office, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, will address the meeting.

More Stories From World

