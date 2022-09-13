YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will be held on Tuesday at the initiative of Armenia in connection with the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said.

"At the initiative of Armenia, a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will be held today at 19:00 Yerevan time (15:00 GMT)," Hunanyan said.