VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia is actively supporting efforts to counter human trafficking both within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and on other international platforms, Valiant Richey, OSCE special representative and coordinator for combating trafficking in human beings, told Sputnik.

"Russia is being a pretty vocal advocate for action on human trafficking within the OSCE and in other international fora and in fact in just the recent conferences we had about supply chains has made quite a few statements, very supportive," Richey said.

The fact that Russia began "speaking this language" is a very positive signal that the country is addressing human trafficking, the official said, noting that five years ago Russia did not make such efforts.

"We are looking into a possible official visit to Russia next year, and it absolutely would be part of the conversations we would want to have," Richey added.

The special representative also noted that all countries could not be expected to immediately have legislation and start implementing it, as it takes some time.

"The same is true for other countries in the OSCE region. They are talking now in the language that matters," he said.

Before adopting and implementing the relevant legislation, it is necessary to first "get people's head wrapped around the idea," Richey concluded.