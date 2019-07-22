OSCE Praises Ukrainian Parliamentary Elections as Competitive, Says Rights Were Respected

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) assess the Ukrainian snap parliamentary elections, held on Sunday , as competitive, OSCE Special Coordinator Ikka Kanerva said on Monday, stressing that fundamental rights and freedoms were respected during the vote

"On the 21st of July, [at] the early parliamentary elections in Ukraine fundamental rights and freedoms were in overall respected, and the campaign was competitive despite numerous malpractices," Kanerva said at a briefing.