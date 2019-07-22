UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Praises Ukrainian Parliamentary Elections As Competitive, Says Rights Were Respected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:14 PM

OSCE Praises Ukrainian Parliamentary Elections as Competitive, Says Rights Were Respected

Observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) assess the Ukrainian snap parliamentary elections, held on Sunday, as competitive, OSCE Special Coordinator Ikka Kanerva said on Monday, stressing that fundamental rights and freedoms were respected during the vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) assess the Ukrainian snap parliamentary elections, held on Sunday, as competitive, OSCE Special Coordinator Ikka Kanerva said on Monday, stressing that fundamental rights and freedoms were respected during the vote.

"On the 21st of July, [at] the early parliamentary elections in Ukraine fundamental rights and freedoms were in overall respected, and the campaign was competitive despite numerous malpractices," Kanerva said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Vote July Sunday From

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

23 minutes ago

GoP expresses condolence over death of Yukiya Aman ..

4 minutes ago

Motorway Police recovers lost ornaments worth 1.4 ..

4 minutes ago

China-Pakistan exchange views on bilateral relatio ..

4 minutes ago

National Language Movement delegation visits Lahor ..

4 minutes ago

Over 700 Undocumented Migrants Arrive in Spain by ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.