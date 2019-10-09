OSCE Priorities Include Media Freedom, Safety of Journalists - Chairperson

Media freedom and the safety of journalists are among the priorities for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak told Sputnik

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Media freedom and the safety of journalists are among the priorities for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak told Sputnik.

"Freedom of the media and the safety of journalists are among the OSCE's focus areas. It is OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir who, in accordance with his mandate, closely monitors issues related to journalistic practice. He is entrusted with monitoring the implementation of obligations in the field of media freedom by all participating states and consistently drawing attention to their non-compliance," Lajcak said.

According to the diplomat, in 2018, the political commitments of OSCE member states related to the safety of journalists were strengthened in accordance with decisions made at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Milan.

"In order to create a safe environment for journalists and [give them an opportunity] to carry out their difficult and challenging professional activity, the Slovak chairmanship of the OSCE provided a platform for dialogue between participating states and civil society at the recent Human Dimension [Implementation] Meeting held from September 16-27, 2019," Lajcak said.

Journalists are often faced with threats, detention and, in worst case scenarios, murder. OSCE is engaged, in particular, in defending their rights and pledge to create necessary conditions to allow journalists to work freely.

According to the UNESCO observatory of slain journalists, a total of 1,358 reporters have been killed worldwide since 1993, with most of the deaths being attributed to media professionals targeted deliberately.