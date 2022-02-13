OSCE Proposes to Hold Meeting of Troika in Minsk Format in Turkey - Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has proposed to hold a meeting of the Troika in the Minsk format in Turkey and Ankara is ready to host it given all parties agree, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Saturday.

"The OSCE proposed to hold a meeting of the Troika in the Minsk format in Turkey. We said that we would gladly accept it if all parties agreed. We are not part of the Minsk Group, but due to the tensions between Belarus and other countries, the meeting cannot be held there," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Anadolu Agency.