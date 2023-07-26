OSCE Ready to Be Part of Possible Peace Efforts on Ukraine - Secretary General

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is prepared to get engaged in possible future peace efforts in Ukraine upon the request of the parties involved, OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is prepared to get engaged in possible future peace efforts in Ukraine upon the request of the parties involved, OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid said on Wednesday.

"I think we are ready, we have the expertise... obviously you will need someone that can monitor a ceasefire and ensure verification," Schmid said at the Wilson Center event when asked about OSCE playing such a role in Ukraine. "It must be requested by the sides and we are not there.

"

Schmid said at the Wilson Center event when asked what possible future role may be put forward for the OSCE in possible future peace efforts.

Moscow said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognized the territorial gains it made since the launch of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. This is despite Kiev banning its officials from engaging the Russian government in talks while President Vladimir Putin is the Russian president.