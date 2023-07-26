Open Menu

OSCE Ready To Be Part Of Possible Peace Efforts On Ukraine - Secretary General

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 09:29 PM

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is prepared to get engaged in possible future peace efforts in Ukraine upon the request of the parties involved, OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid said on Wednesday

"I think we are ready, we have the expertise... obviously you will need someone that can monitor a ceasefire and ensure verification," Schmid said at the Wilson Center event when asked about OSCE playing such a role in Ukraine. "It must be requested by the sides and we are not there.

Moscow said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognized the territorial gains it made since the launch of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. This is despite Kiev banning its officials from engaging the Russian government in talks while President Vladimir Putin is the Russian president.

