OSCE Recorded 500 Explosions Along Contact Line In Donbas Overnight To 9:20 GMT

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 10:22 PM

OSCE monitors recorded 500 explosions along the contact line in Donbas between Wednesday evening and 9:20 GMT on Thursday, the chairman of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine told the UNSC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) OSCE monitors recorded 500 explosions along the contact line in Donbas between Wednesday evening and 9:20 GMT on Thursday, the chairman of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine told the UNSC.

"Between yesterday evening and and 11:20 Kiev time today the SMM has recorded 500 explosions along the contact line," Cevik said. "After 11:20 we have recorded about 30 explosions."

Cevik went on to say that at around noon the SMM urged all parties to adhered to their ceasefire commitments.

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau during the meeting also expressed serious concern about reports of shelling in Donbas and called for restraint.

