UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Records 111 Ceasefire Violations Following Contact Group's July 22 Meeting - Report

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 04:00 AM

OSCE Records 111 Ceasefire Violations Following Contact Group's July 22 Meeting - Report

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine has registered over 100 ceasefire violations in Donbas after the Trilateral Contact Group's July 22 meeting, the SMM said in its daily report.

"Following the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on 22 July, which reached agreement regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire as of 00:01 on 27 July, the SMM recorded 111 ceasefire violations, all in Donetsk region, including 21 explosions," it said.

"The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas during evening and night hours," the mission said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Vehicle Donetsk July All Agreement

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

2 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

4 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

6 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

6 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.