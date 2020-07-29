VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine has registered over 100 ceasefire violations in Donbas after the Trilateral Contact Group's July 22 meeting, the SMM said in its daily report.

"Following the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on 22 July, which reached agreement regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire as of 00:01 on 27 July, the SMM recorded 111 ceasefire violations, all in Donetsk region, including 21 explosions," it said.

"The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas during evening and night hours," the mission said.