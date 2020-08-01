UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Registers 225 Ceasefire Violations In Donbas Since July 27 - Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 11:10 PM

OSCE Registers 225 Ceasefire Violations in Donbas Since July 27 - Report

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine has recorded 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas since July 27, when a new truce took effect in the breakaway region, a fresh report showed on Saturday.

A total ceasefire between Donbas and Kiev, as well as new measures to maintain it came into force at 00:01 a.m. Kiev time on July 27 (21:01 GMT on July 26).

"From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period [7:30 p.m. local time 31 July 2020], the SMM recorded a total of 225 ceasefire violations," the report said.

"The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line," it added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Kiev July From P

Recent Stories

Commissioning of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant goes ..

1 hour ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

2 hours ago

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

2 hours ago

IAEA DG congratulates UAE on achieving first criti ..

3 hours ago

Successful startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear En ..

3 hours ago

Successful operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.