OSCE Registers 225 Ceasefire Violations in Donbas Since July 27 - Report

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine has recorded 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas since July 27, when a new truce took effect in the breakaway region, a fresh report showed on Saturday.

A total ceasefire between Donbas and Kiev, as well as new measures to maintain it came into force at 00:01 a.m. Kiev time on July 27 (21:01 GMT on July 26).

"From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period [7:30 p.m. local time 31 July 2020], the SMM recorded a total of 225 ceasefire violations," the report said.

"The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line," it added.