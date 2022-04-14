UrduPoint.com

OSCE Report On Ukraine Has Only Fakes Accusing Russia - Russian Rights Commissioner

The report prepared by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on the situation in Ukraine includes only fake reports against Russia, something which does not follow the American and European frameworks of analysis that reflect the views of all parties, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova said on Thursday

"OSCE has released a more than 100-page report on the events in Ukraine between February 24 and April 1. The experts of the organization came to a conclusion that Russian troops were responsible for the shelling of a maternity hospital and a drama theater in Mariupol... It is sad to realize that the OSCE report included only Ukrainian fake reports incriminating Russia.

I should note that this approach does not meet the generally accepted American and European principles of analysis and journalism, where it is standard practice to reflect the opinions of all participants of events," Moskalkova wrote on Telegram.

The rights commissioner noted that the OSCE relied on information from the media and Ukrainian state-controlled and non-government sources when giving its opinion on the destruction of the drama theater in Mariupol. As for the maternity hospital, Moskalkova said that the first photos from the scene showed neither injured people, nor civilians and were published only on the next day, on March 9. Furthermore, local residents claim that at the time of the shelling there were no patients or personnel there.

