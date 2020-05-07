OSCE Representative Concerned Over New Amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law in Kyrgyzstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir on Wednesday expressed concerns over a new set of amendments to Kyrgyzstan's counter-terrorism law that could negatively impact media freedom in the country.

On 31 March, the National Committee of State Security put forward amendments envisaging that media may be sanctioned or shut down for publishing information about terrorist organizations. Moreover, according to the amended law, journalists cannot interview members of these organizations without authorities' permission and are obliged to transfer information relating to terrorist activities to the authorities.

"I fully understand the need to combat violent extremism and terrorist propaganda. However, I am concerned by the scope and the potential impact of the new amendments to the law on countering terrorism and their impact on media freedom," Desir said, as quoted by the press release.

Desir called on the country's government to respect freedom of expression and freedom of the media and reconsider amendments "to bring them in line with international standards on freedom of expression and media freedom."