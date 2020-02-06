UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Representative Expresses Concern Over Search At Ukraine's 1+1 TV Station Office

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:48 PM

OSCE Representative Expresses Concern Over Search at Ukraine's 1+1 TV Station Office

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is concerned about the search of the editorial office of Ukraine's 1+1 television channel and is asking the country's authorities to make sure that the work of journalists is not obstructed, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is concerned about the search of the editorial office of Ukraine's 1+1 television channel and is asking the country's authorities to make sure that the work of journalists is not obstructed, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksandr Dubinsky said that the office of the 1+1 television station in Kiev was searched. According to him, the operation was part of an investigation into the case of illegal wiretapping of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk. The 1+1 Media Group called the search in the editorial office pressure on the media.

"I am concerned by the search of the newsroom of 1 +1 tv Channel, and that computers and belongings of journalists were seized.

I call on the authorities to ensure that the inquiry does not obstruct the work of the media and to respect the principle of confidentiality of journalistic sources which is recognized internationally," the OSCE representative said in a statement.

In January, a video was published on YouTube with an audio recording of an alleged meeting on Ukraine's Currency exchange rate, during which Honcharuk allegedly speaks about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ambiguously. In particular, he claims that the president has a limited understanding of economic processes. The speaker also goes on to call himself a layman in the economy.

Honcharuk later submitted a letter of resignation to Zelenskyy, who turned it down, saying that he had decided to give the prime minister another chance.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Europe Kiev Currency Exchange January YouTube Media TV

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

51 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

51 minutes ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Estonian, Finnish Presidents Discuss Climate, Ener ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Ministry Slams Pakistan-Malaysia Jo ..

3 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.