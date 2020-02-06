The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is concerned about the search of the editorial office of Ukraine's 1+1 television channel and is asking the country's authorities to make sure that the work of journalists is not obstructed, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir said on Thursday

On Wednesday, Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksandr Dubinsky said that the office of the 1+1 television station in Kiev was searched. According to him, the operation was part of an investigation into the case of illegal wiretapping of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk. The 1+1 Media Group called the search in the editorial office pressure on the media.

"I am concerned by the search of the newsroom of 1 +1 tv Channel, and that computers and belongings of journalists were seized.

I call on the authorities to ensure that the inquiry does not obstruct the work of the media and to respect the principle of confidentiality of journalistic sources which is recognized internationally," the OSCE representative said in a statement.

In January, a video was published on YouTube with an audio recording of an alleged meeting on Ukraine's Currency exchange rate, during which Honcharuk allegedly speaks about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ambiguously. In particular, he claims that the president has a limited understanding of economic processes. The speaker also goes on to call himself a layman in the economy.

Honcharuk later submitted a letter of resignation to Zelenskyy, who turned it down, saying that he had decided to give the prime minister another chance.