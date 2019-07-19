OSCE Representative on Media Freedom Pledges to Spare No Effort to Have Vyshinsky Released

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir said the extension of the arrest for RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky was terrible and said he would do everything possible to have the journalist released

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir said the extension of the arrest for RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky was terrible and said he would do everything possible to have the journalist released.

"Terrible that journalist's Kirill #Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention was extended again today in #Ukraine for two more months. I reiterate my call to the authorities for his release. I will spare no effort for this," Desir said on the official page of his Office on Twitter.