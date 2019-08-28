UrduPoint.com
OSCE Representative On Media Freedom Welcomes Vyshinsky's Release

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:27 PM

OSCE Representative on Media Freedom Welcomes Vyshinsky's Release

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), welcomed on Wednesday the decision of Kiev's appellate court to release RIA Novosti portal head Kirill Vyshinsky from custody on his own recognizance, calling for release of all the other detained journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), welcomed on Wednesday the decision of Kiev's appellate court to release RIA Novosti portal head Kirill Vyshinsky from custody on his own recognizance, calling for release of all the other detained journalists.

"I welcome pre-trial release of #RIA Novosti journalist Kirill #Vyshinsky today in Kyiv #Ukraine. I called for his release & intervened on this many times. I call for the release of all other detained journalists & authors in #OSCE region like [Ukrainian journalist] #Sushchenko & [Ukrainian director] #Sentsov in #Russia," Desir wrote on Twitter.

