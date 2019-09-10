OSCE Rights Office Opens Observation Mission for Parliamentary Elections in Poland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) began its observation mission to Poland, where the parliamentary elections will be held on October 13 for all 460 members of the Sejm, which is the lower house, and 100 senators, the organization stated on Tuesday.

"Following an invitation from the Polish authorities, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) today opened an election observation mission for the 13 October parliamentary elections in Poland," ODIHR said in a statement.

Headed by Ambassador Jan Petersen, the mission, which consists of 10 experts based in Warsaw and 10 long-term observers, will be deployed throughout the country beginning on September 17.

"The mission will assess whether the election is held in line with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections, as well as with national legislation. Observers will closely monitor fundamental components of the election such as voter registration, candidate registration, campaign activities, the work of the election administration and relevant government bodies, election-related legislation and its implementation, the resolution of election-related disputes, and also media coverage of the campaign," the ODIHR statement said.

The final report, which will summarize the observation findings and provide further recommendations for improvement, will be published approximately two months after the end of the elections.