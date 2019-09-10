UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Rights Office Opens Observation Mission For Parliamentary Elections In Poland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

OSCE Rights Office Opens Observation Mission for Parliamentary Elections in Poland

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) began its observation mission to Poland, where the parliamentary elections will be held on October 13 for all 460 members of the Sejm, which is the lower house, and 100 senators, the organization stated on Tuesday.

"Following an invitation from the Polish authorities, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) today opened an election observation mission for the 13 October parliamentary elections in Poland," ODIHR said in a statement.

Headed by Ambassador Jan Petersen, the mission, which consists of 10 experts based in Warsaw and 10 long-term observers, will be deployed throughout the country beginning on September 17.

"The mission will assess whether the election is held in line with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections, as well as with national legislation. Observers will closely monitor fundamental components of the election such as voter registration, candidate registration, campaign activities, the work of the election administration and relevant government bodies, election-related legislation and its implementation, the resolution of election-related disputes, and also media coverage of the campaign," the ODIHR statement said.

The final report, which will summarize the observation findings and provide further recommendations for improvement, will be published approximately two months after the end of the elections.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Europe Warsaw Poland September October Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed reviews development of ties with E ..

13 minutes ago

1,448 nationals receive AED101 million in marriage ..

1 hour ago

Region’s first-ever Body Worlds Exhibition opens ..

1 hour ago

Lacertid lizards may be unable to cope with climat ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first globally in mobile internet subscr ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi, Estonia boost digital government cooper ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.