OSCE Says 2,158 Ceasefire Violations Recorded in Donetsk Region on February 18-20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine said that on February 18 - February 20, a total of 2,158 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Donetsk region, including 1,100 explosions.

"In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 18 and 20 February, the SMM recorded 2,158 ceasefire violations, including 1,100 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 591 ceasefire violations in the region," the SMM said.