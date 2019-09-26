UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Says Co-Chairs Of Minsk Group On Nagorno-Karabakh To Visit Region In Near Future

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:15 PM

OSCE Says Co-Chairs of Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh to Visit Region in Near Future

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, will visit the region in the near future, the organization said in a statement

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, will visit the region in the near future, the organization said in a statement.

According to the statement, on Wednesday, the diplomats, joined by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, met separately and jointly with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Moreover, they met with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak and senior UN officials.

"The Co-Chairs intend to visit the region in the near future," the statement read.

It added that the co-chairs, including Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States, had informed Mammadyarov and Mnatsakanyan about their activities conducted since the meeting in Washington in June, including the humanitarian and security consultations in Paris and Geneva.

The officials addressed the positive results of the conflicting sides' activities aimed at reducing violence, including the use of the existing direct communication channels.

The co-chairs also called on the sides to abandon the rhetoric that could threaten the results of their negotiations.

Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991, triggering a military conflict that has never been resolved.

The negotiations on the status of the breakaway region have been underway with the mediation from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) since 1992.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Europe Washington France Visit Minsk Armenia Paris Geneva Independence Azerbaijan United States June From

Recent Stories

Guyanese President Sets Next General Election for ..

2 minutes ago

Airbus hit by series of cyber attacks on suppliers ..

2 minutes ago

6.5 magnitude quake jolts eastern Indonesia: USGS

2 minutes ago

Ericsson makes $1.2 bn provision to settle US corr ..

26 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Denies Inviting US to Join Normandy Form ..

26 minutes ago

Science fiction movie "The Wandering Earth" to be ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.