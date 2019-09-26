OSCE Says Co-Chairs of Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh to Visit Region in Near Future

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, will visit the region in the near future, the organization said in a statement

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, will visit the region in the near future, the organization said in a statement.

According to the statement, on Wednesday, the diplomats, joined by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, met separately and jointly with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Moreover, they met with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak and senior UN officials.

"The Co-Chairs intend to visit the region in the near future," the statement read.

It added that the co-chairs, including Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States, had informed Mammadyarov and Mnatsakanyan about their activities conducted since the meeting in Washington in June, including the humanitarian and security consultations in Paris and Geneva.

The officials addressed the positive results of the conflicting sides' activities aimed at reducing violence, including the use of the existing direct communication channels.

The co-chairs also called on the sides to abandon the rhetoric that could threaten the results of their negotiations.

Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991, triggering a military conflict that has never been resolved.

The negotiations on the status of the breakaway region have been underway with the mediation from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) since 1992.