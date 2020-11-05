OSCE Says Concerned About Attempts to Restrict Counting of Legally Cast Ballots in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) Kari Henriksen in a statement on Wednesday expressed concern over attempts to restrict the counting of legally cast ballots in the US presidential election.

"In the context of COVID-19 and the rise in mail-in voting, I am concerned about attempts to restrict the counting of legally cast ballots," Henriksen said.