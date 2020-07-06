UrduPoint.com
OSCE Says Court Verdict In Russian Journalist Prokopyeva's Case 'Sets Dangerous Precedent'

OSCE Says Court Verdict in Russian Journalist Prokopyeva's Case 'Sets Dangerous Precedent'

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir on Monday said that the recent court verdict for journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva creates a dangerous precedent for the freedom of the press in Russia.

Earlier in the day, a Pskov court fined Prokopyeva 500,000 rubles ($6,950) for comments made in public that were found to be excusing terrorism in the wake of the 2018 bombing of the Arkhangelsk Federal Security Service building.

"Although I am glad that Svetlana Prokopyeva was not sentenced to prison, her condemnation sets a dangerous precedent for Russian journalists to the exercise of their right to freedom of expression," Desir said in a statement.

In November 2018, Prokopyeva spoke about the bombing incident during an appearance on the Pskov affiliate of the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

The full text of the broadcast was later published by a local news outlet. The broadcast and subsequent publication were later deleted at the request of Russia's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, and both outlets were fined 350,000 rubles ($4,868).

The journalist denied guilt and said that the publication aimed to establish the events behind the bombing.

In October 2018, a 17-year-old detonated an explosive device inside a Federal Security Service building in the city of Arkhangelsk. The perpetrator died, and three officers suffered injuries as a result of the blast.

