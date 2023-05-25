OSCE Says Expects to Conduct Needs Review Next Spring for 2024 US Election Monitoring

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) intends to conduct a needs assessment next spring for a possible monitoring mission for the United States' 2024 national elections, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) intends to conduct a needs assessment next spring for a possible monitoring mission for the United States' 2024 national elections, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said on Thursday.

"While all OSCE states have committed to inviting ODIHR as well as international observers from other OSCE countries to observe their national elections, it's too early at this point to expect an invitation for these elections. We would expect to carry out a needs assessment mission to the US in spring next year, in line with the same comprehensive and systematic methodology we use in every country," ODIHR Spokesperson Katya Andrusz said in a statement to Sputnik.

During a needs assessment, ODIHR speaks to a range of stakeholders, including government officials, election administrators, members of the judiciary, media and civil society, Andrusz said. Only after the assessment does ODIHR decide whether and what kind of election observation mission to send to a country, Andrusz said.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Homeland Security warned of possible domestic terrorism threats linked to "perceptions of the 2024 general election cycle" and other legislative and judicial decisions related to political issues.

Following US midterm elections in November, for which ODIHR sent monitors, OSCE Special Coordinator Margareta Cederfelt told Sputnik that the organization hopes the US will continue to invite them for observation missions.