UrduPoint.com

OSCE Says Expects To Conduct Needs Review Next Spring For 2024 US Election Monitoring

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 10:01 PM

OSCE Says Expects to Conduct Needs Review Next Spring for 2024 US Election Monitoring

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) intends to conduct a needs assessment next spring for a possible monitoring mission for the United States' 2024 national elections, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) intends to conduct a needs assessment next spring for a possible monitoring mission for the United States' 2024 national elections, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said on Thursday.

"While all OSCE states have committed to inviting ODIHR as well as international observers from other OSCE countries to observe their national elections, it's too early at this point to expect an invitation for these elections. We would expect to carry out a needs assessment mission to the US in spring next year, in line with the same comprehensive and systematic methodology we use in every country," ODIHR Spokesperson Katya Andrusz said in a statement to Sputnik.

During a needs assessment, ODIHR speaks to a range of stakeholders, including government officials, election administrators, members of the judiciary, media and civil society, Andrusz said. Only after the assessment does ODIHR decide whether and what kind of election observation mission to send to a country, Andrusz said.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Homeland Security warned of possible domestic terrorism threats linked to "perceptions of the 2024 general election cycle" and other legislative and judicial decisions related to political issues.

Following US midterm elections in November, for which ODIHR sent monitors, OSCE Special Coordinator Margareta Cederfelt told Sputnik that the organization hopes the US will continue to invite them for observation missions.

Related Topics

Election Europe Civil Society Same United States November Media All From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in ..

Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in Q1 2023

2 minutes ago
 PM, FM discuss political situation

PM, FM discuss political situation

6 minutes ago
 PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuha ..

PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

6 minutes ago
 LCCI observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

LCCI observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons IGP in person i ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons IGP in person in contempt case

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.